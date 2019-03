- Women in Charlotte are trying to put an end to the so called 'tampon tax.'

Right now in North Carolina women pay a sales tax every time they buy a feminine hygiene product.

"Tampons, pads, and other menstrual products are already expensive and pose a financial burden to many women and girls," a petition started by South Mecklenburg High School's 'Period Project' group reads. "On top of this, these products are taxed as if they are LUXURY in North Carolina, although in reality they are a NECESSITY."

They are considered to be "luxury items" like shampoo while products such as Chapstick and Viagra are not taxed at all.

The Change.org petition will be sent to the North Carolina General Assembly. South Carolina activists unsuccessfully tried to eliminate the tampon tax three years ago.