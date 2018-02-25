Pineville officer shoots at fleeing suspect vehicle

- A Pineville Police officer fired shots at a man trying to evade police after an attempted traffic stop on Sunday morning around 5 AM, according to Pineville Police.

The officer tried to stop a car on Hwy 51 for suspicion of impaired driving. The vehicle did not stop and the driver began to steer his vehicle in the direction of other officers who were assisting. One of the officers fired his weapon but did not injure anyone.

The suspect continued down Hwy 51 until he turned onto Centrum Parkway and flipped his vehicle. He was taken to CMC by Medic.

Police say the suspects drivers license are revoked out of South Carolina and he appears to have been drunk, according to witnesses who called police.

His name is not being released at this time pending charges, according to police.