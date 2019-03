A pair of American Airlines planes backed into each other this morning when departing their gates. (FOX 46 NEWS viewer)

Two planes backed into each other earlier today at Charlotte Douglas Airport causing delays and forcing passengers to deboard.

- Two planes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport backed into each other Sunday morning as they were leaving their respective gates, according to airport officials.

The two aircrafts are with American Airlines and the incident occurred around 9:45 a.m.. Sunday. It is unclear how much damage was done to each plane. All passengers were removed and no injuries have been reported.

a flight headed to Augusta was pushing back from the runway and collided with a flight headed towards Nashville, officials said.

Officials were called to the airport to assist. A number of flights were delayed as a result of the incident.

Both aircrafts are out of service for inspection.