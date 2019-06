- One person has been transported to the hospital following a home invasion and assault in east Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at a house Thursday, June 27 in the 4300 block of Briarhill Road.

Police tell FOX 46 that a suspect broke into the home and an assault took place inside. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD police officers and detectives remain at the scene Thursday morning. No word on a suspect description at this time.

