- One person is in custody after a reported attack and attempted robbery on a light rail platform in north Charlotte, police said.

The incident happened at 9:25 p.m. Monday, May 27 at a light rail platform located in the 8300 block of N Tryon Street near the UNC Charlotte campus.

The victim told police the suspect cut them with a knife and tried to rob them of their belongings. The victim was able to resist and detain the suspect as CMPD officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect was arrested by CMPD and is now in custody.