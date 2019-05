- One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning in north Charlotte, police said.

The incident occurred at 4:16 a.m. Monday, May 20 in the 4000 block of Glenlea Commons Drive.

Police said one person was located at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to the hospital by Medic. Injuries appear to be non-life threatening, they said.

This case remains open and ongoing. No other information was immediately available.