Police: 1 seriously injured after shooting just north of uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting just north of uptown Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Beatties Ford Road. The 911 caller told police that a vehicle had struck a telephone pole.
As officers arrived on scene, they discovered one person inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is known.
This remains an open and ongoing investigation.