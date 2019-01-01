Police: 1 seriously injured after shooting just north of uptown

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jan 01 2019 04:49PM EST

Updated: Jan 01 2019 05:28PM EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting just north of uptown Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Beatties Ford Road. The 911 caller told police that a vehicle had struck a telephone pole.

As officers arrived on scene, they discovered one person inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is known. 

This remains an open and ongoing investigation. 

