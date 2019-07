- A one-year-old child has died in the hospital following an incident Tuesday morning at a south Charlotte hotel, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A death investigation is currently underway.

At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to the Best Western Hotel located at 242 Woodlawn Road where a young child was found to be in need of medical attention, they said.

The one-year-old was rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are canvassing the area to determine if there were any additional witnesses to this incident. Crime Scene Search has also responded to the hotel.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.