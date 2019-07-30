< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421108909" data-article-version="1.0">Police: 1-year-old child dies in the hospital after incident at south Charlotte hotel</h1>
</header> By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-1-year-old-child-dies-in-the-hospital-after-incident-at-south-charlotte-hotel">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> <figure>
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/google%20maps_hotel_073019_1564505732656.jpg_7559691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="Best Western at 242 East Woodlawn Road (Google Maps)&nbsp;" />
<figcaption>Best Western at 242 East Woodlawn Road (Google Maps) </figcaption>
</figure> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421108909" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A one-year-old child has died in the hospital following an incident Tuesday morning at a south Charlotte hotel, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A death investigation is currently underway. </p><p>At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to the Best Western Hotel located at 242 Woodlawn Road where a young child was found to be in need of medical attention, they said. </p><p>The one-year-old was rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased. </p><p>Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are canvassing the area to determine if there were any additional witnesses to this incident. Crime Scene Search has also responded to the hotel. </p><p>This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOW</a> CMPD on scene of a death investigation involving a 1-year-old at the Best Western on Woodlawn Road. No word on a cause of death or any other details. 