- A 15-year-old has been charged with a sexual assault that happened over the weekend in the University City area.

Police say this was a random attack, and that the teen involved had recently been released on bond in an unrelated felony case. He was out with an electronic monitoring device when the rape was committed.

#BREAKING A 15-year-old has been charged in a sexual assault case that happened Saturday morning at an apartment off University City Blvd. Suspect kidnapped victim and forced her to withdraw money at several locations. Suspect arrested in Hickory Grove area this AM. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/BuT8Mr27uh — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) June 24, 2019

Around 2 a.m. on June 22, the teen approached a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Rebecca Bailey Road, according to police.

The apartment complex where this attack happened has a security gate and a sign warning of 24-hour surveillance. CMPD says it's part of their investigation if these safety procedures were working Saturday morning.

The suspect forced his way into the victim's car and made her to go to several locations before he raped her. The woman was able to get away from the suspect near the intersection of North Tryon Street and University City Boulevard, but he took off in her car.

She immediately reported the incident to CMPD and a short time later, officers were able to find her car.

RELATED: Suspect in University City sexual assault in custody, police say

When officers tried to pull the suspect over, he fled and a short chase ensued. He crashed and jumped out of the car near Pondridge Court. Officers set up a perimeter and canvassed the area, but were unable to find him.

On Monday, June 24, the suspect was found and taken into custody. He's charged with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of first-degree sex offense.

The incident adds to a growing number of felony cases involving teens in Charlotte. CMPD has been working to address the problem as more youth are being charged in violent cases of rape, robbery and murder.

RELATED:

One-on-one with Chief Kerr Putney: Homicides, violent crimes involving youth on the rise

"Here we go again": CMPD frustrated by deadly violence between youth

He is being held at a juvenile detention facility. Due to his age, the suspect's name has not been released.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911, or call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.