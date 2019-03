- Gaston County Police say a 17-year-old has gone missing.

Chrispoher Hildebrant was last seen walking from 216 Hall Street in Dallas around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, March 8. He was weating a gray shirt, khaki pants and red Nike shoes.

Hildebrant is 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing about 130 pounds. He is known to walk along Dallas-High Shoal Highway.

Anyonw who may have information on Hildebrant's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective B.T. Dalton with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.