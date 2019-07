- An animal cruelty investigation is underway after two dead pit bulls were discovered in wooded area of Hickory over the weekend, police said.

The deceased dogs were located in a wooded area behind the L.P. Frans Stadium on Sunday, July 21.

According to Hickory Police, "Animal Control officers responded and recovered the bodies of what appear to be two pit bull dogs for examination."

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

