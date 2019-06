- Police are searching for two suspects accused in a south Charlotte armed robbery and attempted sexual assault.

Around 6 a.m. on June 6, a woman says she answered the door of her home in the 600 block of Archdale Drive to two masked men who forced their way into ther home and demanded property. One of the suspects hit her with an object, knocking her out for a short amount of time.

Police say she sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Detectives have not been able to get a specific description of the suspects at this point in time, but the victim says there was also a breaking and entering attempt at her home on June 4. Detectives have yet to determine if these cases are related.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 911, or Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. The lead detective on the case is Detective Melendez. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.