- Two students were on board a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus that crashed into a parked car Thursday morning in south Charlotte, police said.

The school bus, that was serving Beverly Woods Elementary School, wrecked into a parked car in the 6800 block of Starcrest Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the driver is OK and one of the two students that were on board the school bus is currently being evaluated. The circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown at this time.

Please check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.