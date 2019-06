- Gaston County police and rescue crews are on scene near the High Shoals Dam where a teen has died and two others had to be rescued from the Catawba River.

The bridge near the scene at S Lincoln Street and Cherry Street in Gaston County was shut down Monday afternoon after reports of multiple swimmers in trouble.

Recovery efforts are underway to retrieve the teen's body. No other information about the swimmers has been released so far.

