- Three people have been charged in connection to a reported armed robbery at a local east Charlotte business earlier this month, police said.

The robbery happened at the AIA Arcade located at 5622 East Independence Blvd. at 10:22 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

According to CMPD, the three suspects identified as Chavez Peoples, 25, Anthony Henry, 17, and Averin Washington, 17, entered the arcade and robbed the business at gunpoint.

During the robbery, a security guard employed by the business shot one of the suspects, identified as Peoples. He person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Once Peoples was released from the hospital on Saturday, May 11 he was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. Following the interview he was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On May 14, Henry turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On May 20, Washington was arrested by VCAT and taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. Following his interview he was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three suspects are being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail. This investigation remains ongoing.