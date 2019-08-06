Police in Sumter South Carolina say a five year old girl is dead and her body was put in a dumpster. Now a Charlotte man is accused of killing her and her mother.

According to investigators, Daunte Johnson from Charlotte admitted to killing the little girl and her mother. He says he then put her body in a dumpster. Police searched nine garbage trucks and over 200 tons of trash but still have not found the little girl as of Tuesday night.

SOT DUPRAY ADAMS “Oh my gosh my baby is so wonderful she loves to dance, she loves to sing,” said Dupray Adams. The South Carolina father cried at the thought of little Neveah Adams. “She is about to go to kindergarten. She’s a wonderful child, my last baby!”