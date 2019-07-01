< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: 56 dogs seized from Clover home filled with trash, bugs, and animal feces Police: 56 dogs seized from Clover home filled with trash, bugs, and animal feces By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 01 2019 12:06PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 12:52PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A Clover man is facing animal cruelty charges after more than 50 dogs were seized from his home this weekend after they were found in deplorable living conditions, police said.</p><p>Marty Lee Jones, 66, of Clover, SC, was taken into custody at 9:22 a.m. Friday, June 28 after 56 dogs were rescued from his home located along Maxwell Drive.</p><p>On Friday, officers were called to the Clover Police Department lobby to speak with Chief Davis of York County Animal Control in reference to an excess amount of dogs on a property on Maxwell Dr. </p><p>Chief Davis explained just one day before 10 dogs were taken from a house on Maxwell Dr. All 10 dogs had an infestation of fleas, a bad skin condition, and were living in unacceptable living conditions. </p><p>Chief Davis said there were more dogs at the home, but the homeowner would not allow any more to be taken away. A search warrant was signed in order to seize the rest of the dogs on the property. </p><p>Once back at the house, police said the homeowner, Jones, stepped outside with a screwdriver in his hand, shut the door to his home, and told officers that "they will not be taking any of the dogs" and proceeded to step toward the animal control officers who were standing outside the house. </p><p>Officers were able to take Jones to the ground, arrest him, and place him in a patrol car. </p><p>Animal Control officers approached the front door again to the home and could see animal feces covering the floors with a foul smell emitting from inside. They said several dogs came to the front door and all appeared to have patchy hair as if they have some kind of skin condition, and they all appeared to be covered in fleas. </p><p>The floors inside the house were covered in trash, bugs and animal feces, police said. Animal Control officers said they saw 'hundreds of flies' also coming out of an open door in the back of the house. </p><p>A total of 56 dogs were seized from the property, Clover police said. </p><p>Once all dogs were removed from the property, Clover police officers and Animal Control officers put on hazmat uniforms and entered the house. While inside, officers observed the floors of the entire house to be littered with feces and trash, exposed live electrical wires, and a foul smell throughout the home. </p><p>Officers said the plumbing in the bathrooms were stopped up with feces and bugs were on the floors, countertops, cabinets and even coming out of the fridge. Also, no food of any kind was found inside the house. Is your pet food making your dog sick?

The U.S. Food and Drug Association issued a warning about popular pet food brands that are potentially linked to heart disease in dogs.

The announcement is part of an ongoing FDA investigation into reports of what's known as Canine DCM in dogs that eat certain kinds of pet food.

Canine DCM, or dilated cardiomyopathy, is disease of a dog's heart muscle and can lead to congestive heart failure or, in some cases, death.

Multiple people injured after 2 unrelated weekend stabbings in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies responded to two separate stabbings over the weekend.

The first occurred on Saturday, around 9 p.m., when officials responded to calls about a stabbing victim near 5300 Silver Lane in Iron Station.

Kendrick Prather was found sitting in the driveway with several stab wounds and being treated by his girlfriend, police say.

Arrest made in Mint Hill homicide, police say

Mint Hill Police have made an arrest in connection to a murder that occurred last month.

Sean A. Harper Jr. of Fairfax, Va., 23, was taken into custody on Sunday, June 30 for the murder of 22-year-old Joshua David Griffin Jr. that happened on Sunday, June 23.

Mint Hill police responded to the 7900 block of Pinewood Circle around 6 a.m. on June 23. When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man at the home. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Is your pet food making your dog sick?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Food and Drug Association issued a warning about popular pet food brands that are potentially linked to heart disease in dogs.</p><p>The announcement is part of an ongoing FDA investigation into reports of what’s known as Canine DCM in dogs that eat certain kinds of pet food.</p><p>Canine DCM, or dilated cardiomyopathy, is disease of a dog’s heart muscle and can lead to congestive heart failure or, in some cases, death.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/multiple-people-injured-after-two-unrelated-weekend-stabbings-in-lincoln-county" title="Multiple people injured after 2 unrelated weekend stabbings in Lincoln County" data-articleId="415694238" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Untitled-1_1561998141978_7460613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Untitled-1_1561998141978_7460613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Untitled-1_1561998141978_7460613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Untitled-1_1561998141978_7460613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Untitled-1_1561998141978_7460613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brian McDonald was arrested for a stabbing incident in Lincoln County on Saturday. (Lincoln County Sheriff&#39;s Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Multiple people injured after 2 unrelated weekend stabbings in Lincoln County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 12:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies responded to two separate stabbings over the weekend.</p><p>The first occurred on Saturday, around 9 p.m., when officials responded to calls about a stabbing victim near 5300 Silver Lane in Iron Station.</p><p>Kendrick Prather was found sitting in the driveway with several stab wounds and being treated by his girlfriend, police say.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-mint-hill-homicide-police-say" title="Arrest made in Mint Hill homicide, police say" data-articleId="415690504" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/MHP_arrest%20in%20homicide_070119_1561996220581.jpg_7460418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/MHP_arrest%20in%20homicide_070119_1561996220581.jpg_7460418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/MHP_arrest%20in%20homicide_070119_1561996220581.jpg_7460418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/MHP_arrest%20in%20homicide_070119_1561996220581.jpg_7460418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/MHP_arrest%20in%20homicide_070119_1561996220581.jpg_7460418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect: Sean A. Harper via the Mint Hill Police Department&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arrest made in Mint Hill homicide, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mint Hill Police have made an arrest in connection to a murder that occurred last month. </p><p>Sean A. Harper Jr. of Fairfax, Va., 23, was taken into custody on Sunday, June 30 for the murder of 22-year-old Joshua David Griffin Jr. that happened on Sunday, June 23. </p><p>Mint Hill police responded to the 7900 block of Pinewood Circle around 6 a.m. on June 23. When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man at the home.  