Police activity at east Charlotte apartment not related to shooting outside Villa Heights Elementary

- A SWAT situation in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon was not related to an earlier shooting outside Villa Heights Elementary, police said.

Officers say a male suspect fired a shot at a known female, but that she was not injured. Police believed the suspect was inside an apartment in the 4800 block of Community Circle, but were unable to find him after searching the property.

Police are still searching for that male suspect. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact authorities.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say this incident is not related to the shooting outside Villa Heights Elementary. In that incident, a woman was dropping off her son at school when her ex-boyfriend drove up and started shooting at them.