- An apartment complex and school have been evacuated after a man fired shots at police officers in Cramerton Tuesday, officials said.

Cramerton police were called to the Mayworth Apartments, near Rader Staff Development Center, about 11:30 a.m. to reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they said a male suspect fired shots at them. Fortunately no one hurt.

#BREAKING I spoke with students inside the school who told me they were kept in classrooms and the gym until parents came to pick them up. School was evacuated as a precaution. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/zMoJabyxA2 — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) August 27, 2019

Police said the suspect has barricaded himself in an apartment. Rader Learning Center was evacuated as a precaution. Parents were instructed to pick their students up.

