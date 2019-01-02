Police: Arrest made in multiple vehicle break-ins

- A man has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins reported across a southeast Charlotte neighborhood, police said.

Demarco Tarell Threatt, 30, is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and larceny.

On Monday, Dec. 31 at 4:33 a.m. officers were called to the 4300 block of Castleton Road in reference to a suspicious person in the area. The 911 caller told police that he had heard a loud noise outside his home and after looking at his security cameras, he saw a man checking the door handles to his vehicles parked in the driveway.

Officers said they were able to find the suspect in question near the 911 caller's home. Officers were able to match the suspect to the man seen in surveillance footage.

The suspect, Threatt, was taken into custody. Officers searched the bookbag that was found with him and located a check, gift cards, loose change, $100 bill gold plate, and counterfeit money.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.