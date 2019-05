FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte

- A 6-year-old boy has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning while trying to catch the school bus in north Charlotte, according to authorities.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Friday, May 24 along David Cox Road.

Police tell FOX 46 Charlotte a 6-year-old was hit by a vehicle in the street but was said to be "alert and awake" as he was being transported to the hospital for treatment. The exact extent of the child's injuries are unknown at this time.

The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, CMPD said.

Whether or not the school bus' arm was down and the circumstances surrounding the accident have yet to be released. This remains an open and ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.