- The Gaston County Police Department said they have cleared a person of interest in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl just outside of Bessemer City this weekend.

Photos were released this week of an individual thought to be connected to a reported attempted kidnapping of a little girl on Tryon School Road in Gaston County. According to police, that person has been interviewed and cleared of any involvement in this reported crime.

The stepfather tells FOX 46 Charlotte the 7-year-old girl started kicking and screaming when a strange man approached her in their driveway. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with facial hair. He was wearing a bright orange shirt, grey shorts and boots.

Gaston County Police said they are continuing to investigate tips provided by the community through social media and Crime Stoppers. No other information was provided.

Anyone who may have further information about this incident is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.