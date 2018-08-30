Police: CMS bus driver says he was shot with paintball

- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver says he was shot with a paintball Thursday in north Charlotte, police said. The incident marks one of two paintball shootings reported Thursday morning in the City.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Thriftwood Drive at 7:07 a.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim said a group of people inside a vehicle shot paintballs at them. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

A short time later, officers said a bus driver stated that he was also hit with a paintball on Lasalle Avenue. The bus driver met with officers at Harding High School to file the report.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.