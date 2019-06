- A landscaper who arrived at a Rock Hill restaurant Sunday morning to mow the lawn made a gruesome discovery.

Paul Wilson says he found a decapitated kitten on the porch of a DQ restaurant at 636 Crown Pointe Drive located at 7:55 a.m.

Police say the cat appeared to have been intentionally killed by someone and had its head cut off. Animal Control arrived on scene and removed the cat.

The investigation into the case of animal cruelty is ongoing.