Police find children 4, 5, and 7 drunk at Gastonia home, mother arrested

- A mother is facing multiple charges after her children, ages 4, 5, and 7, were found unsupervised in the home drinking vodka, defecating, and dry humping, police said.

The incident happened Monday, April 30 at a home located along Hartford Drive in Gastonia.

Tyeisha Coneisha Streater, 26, is charged with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and three counts of contributing delinquency of juvenile.

Police said Streater left her three children home alone for at least seven hours. The 4 and 5-year-old children were found drinking Grey Goose vodka, and upon further investigation empty bottles of vodka were found inside the apartment.

Streater's 7-year-old child was found outside defecating and drinking vodka. Police said the child was also observed dry humping her brother.

Streater's bond has been set at $25,000. She's currently being held at the Gaston County Jail.