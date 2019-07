- A major road in uptown Charlotte is shut down Wednesday due to a gas leak, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Crews are working to repair the leak that occurred in the 2000 block N Tryon Street at 24th Street.

FOX 46 Charlotte is at the scene where the fumes can be smelled from nearly two blocks away. Police tell FOX 46 a construction crew hit a gas line. Two buildings in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

I’m two blocks north and downwind of the gas leak on N. Tryon at 24th Street and I can smell the fumes from where I’m standing. A CMPD Officer told me that this will be an all day project and that N Tryon won’t open anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/QDhp5wqyWL — ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ป (@BrianFox46) July 17, 2019

CMPD said this will be an all day project and that N Tryon won't open anytime soon.