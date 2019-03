- Police have idenfied the man who was found dead down an embankment in Matthews.

Detectives say 46-year old Shawn Horton’s body was found in the 1800 block of East John Street aound 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

A roadside cleanup crew found the body along with a damaged purple and silver Huffy bike. Horton was known to ride the bike around the Stallings, Matthews and Charlotte areas wearing a bright, multicolored coat.

At the time of his death, along with this coat, he was wearing blue jeans and light brown work-style boots.

Due to the level of decomposition, police believe Horton's body had been there for several weeks. The cause of death is still not known at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to his death and are asking anyone who may have seen him in the past couple of weeks to give them a call at 704-847-5555.