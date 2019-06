- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed last Thursday near IKEA in University City.

The pedestrian, Barbara Beverley Coleman, 53, was struck by a vehicle in the 7000 block of University City Blvd. on Thursday, June 20 at 8:53 a.m. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

As officers arrived, they saw Coleman in the road and a Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled over to the right. The investigation revealed Coleman crossed in front of a vehicle that was able to stop in the right lane. She reportedly continued walking and walked into the right front quarter panel of the Chevrolet that was in the left lane.

Witnesses said Coleman appeared to be not paying attention to traffic as she entered the road.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or Detective Steve Williams at (704) 432-6802.