- A drug deal led to a fatal hit-and-run in north Charlotte. Police arrested two men Sunday morning.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries on the 9500 block of Trinity Road at 1:12 a.m. Police located Desmond Stevens, 21,who was pronounced dead on scene by Medic at 1:27 a.m.

Witnesses on scene stated that both the driver and passenger of the Honda Accord involved fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash.

Scott McManners, 21, and Zachary McMannes, 17, were both arrested after being interviewed by police. Scott, the driver of the Honda Accord, called 911 while officers were still on scene to report that his car was stolen during an armed robbery.

Scott, Zachary, and their father voluntarily arrived at the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by police. During this interview, police came to the conclusion that this was an illegal drug transaction gone south.

Scott and Zachary McMannes got into an altercation with Stevens, during this time Scott drove off while Stevens was still holding on to the vehicle. A short time later Scott crashed the vehicle into an occupied but parked Kia Sorento. Damages that occurred during the crash cause the Honda finally came to a stop a several hundred feet away.

At this point, Scott and Zachary McMannes fled the scene on foot. The driver of the Kia attempted to stop them but was unsuccessful.

The McMannes' were arrested on charges of felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor hit-and-run and possessing counterfeit U.S. currency.

Several law enforcement departments including DWI Task Force and the Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene during the investigation, which is still ongoing.