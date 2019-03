- Police are investigating after a body was found in Newton on Monday.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Rankin Ave. just after 5:00 p.m. after a caller reported a body found near a business.

Catawba County CMS and Newton Fire also responded and confirmed that the person was dead. Investigators with the Newton Police Department began processing the scene and collecting evidence.

The deceased has not yet been identified and police have not released any other information at this time.

Anyone that may have information regarding this case is asked to call Newton Police at 828-465-7430.