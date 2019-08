- Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting near Uptown.

Officers were seen swarming the 1400 block of W. Trade Street west of I-77 just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday where a caller had reported an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Amari McCaskill, was taken to the hospital by Medic with a life threatening injury. He was later pronounced dead.

A Bojangles employee tells FOX 46 the incident occurred in the restaurant parking lot, and witnesses say two people were fighting right before they heard a single shot.

FOX 46 cameras were rolling when CMPD placed someone in the back of a police car in handcuffs, but have not confirmed the details at this time.

Just arrived to a shooting on W Trade street just west of 77. I witnessed CMPD place someone in the back of a police car in handcuffs. Waiting for a briefing from police. pic.twitter.com/8IRynlvQxF — ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ป (@BrianFox46) August 20, 2019

An emergency email was sent to students at Johnson C. Smith University, warning them of a possible active shooter on or near the school's campus. They were reminded to shelter in place and run, hide or fight if they must.

No additional information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.