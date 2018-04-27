Police investigating after 1 killed in Salisbury car accident

- One person was killed in a car accident in Salisbury, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday Salisbury Police, Salisbury Fire and Rowan County EMS were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jake Alexander Blvd. and Lincolnton Rd.

A passenger in one of the cars was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Salisbury Fire. She was transported to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where she died from her injuries.

The driver of that same vehicle was transported to North East Medical Center in Concord with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other car were not injured.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Officials say weather was not a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.