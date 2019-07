- CMPD is investigating after one person was shot in west Charlotte.

“I heard a gunshot and it was very loud,” Tyre Black told FOX 46.

Police were called to the 800 block of Cantwell Street just after 1:15 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.

“Someone was hollering like they got shot and I saw a few cars go by, but I didn’t know if it was a firework or someone got shot but it was loud enough for a gunshot

Tyre Black was outside talking on the phone with his father when he heard the gunshot just down the street from where he lives.

Other people living in the area told FOX 46 that shooting happened at a vacant home and that the home has been boarded up for quite some time.

Police say the victim and possible suspect encountered each other near the house and the suspect fired the victim in the upper leg. That person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Black said the shooting surprised him because it happened in the middle of the day

“It actually shook me up. I didn’t know what to think, but I didn’t want to go down there in harm’s way,” he said.

No one has been taken into custody at this time and police are continuing to investigate the incident.