- Shelby police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in a home Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m. on June 13 officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Melrose Drive for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Artist Daeahun Torrence, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. Torrence was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time and detectives are continuing to investigate. They ask that anyone with information call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845, or contact Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.