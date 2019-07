Police say a woman was shot on Umstead Street in Charlotte. (Credit: WJZY)

- A person was found shot just outside of Uptown on Tuesday, police say.

CMPD officers and Medic responded to the 1800 block of Umstead Street after it was reported that someone was shot.

A woman was found and taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting didn't take place on Umstead Street.

A photo from the scene shows what appears to be a bullet hole in the back windshield of a grey sedan.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.