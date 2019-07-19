< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man shot and killed overnight in Gastonia By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:47AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 06:48AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 08:14AM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man was shot and killed on Terra Drive in Gastonia&nbsp;early Friday morning, police said (Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte)." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A man was shot and killed on Terra Drive in Gastonia early Friday morning, police said (Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte).</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419073436-419072603" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man was shot and killed on Terra Drive in Gastonia&nbsp;early Friday morning, police said (Credit: GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Gastonia police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say a man was shot and killed overnight Friday.</p><p>Kendal Marcus Gardin, 30, was found about 1 a.m. in the front yard of a home on Terra Drive with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.</p><p>Officers were canvassing a second scene on nearby Saluda Drive they believe to be related to the deadly shooting.</p><p>Police have not made any arrests at this time.</p><p>The investigating is ongoing.</p><p>This is a developing story. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/podcast/date-night-with-jake-page-penn-kim-holderness" title="Date Night with Jake & Page: Penn & Kim Holderness" data-articleId="419094466" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Date%20Night%20Jake%20and%20Page%201280x720_1558026333273.jpg_7276115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Date%20Night%20Jake%20and%20Page%201280x720_1558026333273.jpg_7276115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Date%20Night%20Jake%20and%20Page%201280x720_1558026333273.jpg_7276115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Date%20Night%20Jake%20and%20Page%201280x720_1558026333273.jpg_7276115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Date%20Night%20Jake%20and%20Page%201280x720_1558026333273.jpg_7276115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Date Night with Jake & Page: Penn & Kim Holderness</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Page Fehling, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Welcome to another round of Date Night! In this episode we're bringing back Penn and Kim Holderness of the Holderness Family, but this time, we're on their turf. This episode is a replay of a Holderness Family Podcast episode they aired of us on June 11. We talked Father's Day, making friends as adults and much more...and then we talked about it again, because Penn forgot to insert a memory card for the first recording. OMG, Penn.</p><p>We love Penn and Kim. We don't need to belabor it here - you can listen to our first episode with them (Ep. 5 on May 9, 2017) - but they are some of our dearest friends. Page and Penn worked together, we had all of our kids around the same time and on and on. It's been incredible to watch them blow up and build their parody music video/parenting/relationship brand. And to think, that first Christmas Jammies video Christmas card of theirs was meant to catch up with family and announce their new video production business...</p><p>We beatboxed, faked laughed at jokes we had to tell a second time, and then they ran to jump on a flight while we hustled our kids into the car to head back to Charlotte. We know we're not alone in thinking it's hard to make really good friends as adults, so when you do, you drive three hours to hang for a quick 24.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cms-board-to-meet-friday-to-discuss-superintendent-s-contract" title="CMS board to meet Friday to discuss superintendent's contract" data-articleId="419087849" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/CMS_board_to_discuss_superintendent_s_co_0_7534353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/CMS_board_to_discuss_superintendent_s_co_0_7534353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/CMS_board_to_discuss_superintendent_s_co_0_7534353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/CMS_board_to_discuss_superintendent_s_co_0_7534353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/CMS_board_to_discuss_superintendent_s_co_0_7534353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CMS board to discuss superintendent's contract" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMS board to meet Friday to discuss superintendent's contract</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board is expected to meet Friday morning to regarding suspended superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.</p><p>The special board meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and discuss Wilcox's current contract. Wilcox was suspended with pay by the CMS Board Monday. He is about halfway through his four-year contract with the district.</p><p>CMS did not explain why Wilcox was suspended.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/queens-feast-charlotte-restaurant-week-begins" title="Queen's Feast: July 2019 Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off" data-articleId="419075827" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Queen&#39;s Feast" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Queen's Feast: July 2019 Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a feast fit for a queen that's not going to break the bank.</p><p>Charlotte Restaurant Week, also known as Queen's Feast, kicks off Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 28.</p><p>More than 130 restaurants in and around the Charlotte area are participating this year, offering three courses at dinner (only) for just $30 or $35 per person (not including tax and gratuity).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-board-to-meet-friday-to-discuss-superintendent-s-contract"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/CMS_Superintendent_Wilcox_suspended_inde_0_7523970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CMS_Superintendent_Wilcox_suspended_inde_0_20190715212727"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMS board to meet Friday to discuss superintendent's contract</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-deadly-shooting-in-gastonia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man was shot and killed on Terra Drive in Gastonia early Friday morning, police said (Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte)." title="WJZY Gastonia deadly shooting 071919_1563532584448.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man shot and killed overnight in Gastonia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nc-green-beret-fighting-for-right-sue-government-meets-with-president-trump"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Green_Beret_hopes_to_see_bill_giving_vet_0_7533524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Green_Beret_hopes_to_see_bill_giving_vet_0_20190719002516"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NC Green Beret fighting for right sue government meets with President Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/therapy-horse-rescued-after-getting-stuck-in-pond"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Therapy_horse_rescued_after_getting_stuc_0_7534031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Therapy_horse_rescued_after_getting_stuc_0_20190719031907"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Therapy horse rescued after getting stuck in pond</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-board-to-meet-friday-to-discuss-superintendent-s-contract" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/CMS_Superintendent_Wilcox_suspended_inde_0_7523970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/CMS_Superintendent_Wilcox_suspended_inde_0_7523970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/CMS_Superintendent_Wilcox_suspended_inde_0_7523970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/CMS_Superintendent_Wilcox_suspended_inde_0_7523970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/CMS_Superintendent_Wilcox_suspended_inde_0_7523970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>CMS board to meet Friday to discuss superintendent's contract</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/accs-coastal-division-gets-new-look-with-3-new-head-coaches-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/05/Acc%20Logo%20640x360_1522957711686.jpg_5292908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/05/Acc%20Logo%20640x360_1522957711686.jpg_5292908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/05/Acc%20Logo%20640x360_1522957711686.jpg_5292908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/05/Acc%20Logo%20640x360_1522957711686.jpg_5292908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/05/Acc%20Logo%20640x360_1522957711686.jpg_5292908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ACC's Coastal Division gets new look with 3 new head coaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/queens-feast-charlotte-restaurant-week-begins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/QueensFeast%20steak%20071919_1563534745203.jpg_7533975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Queen&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Feast" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Queen's Feast: July 2019 Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-deadly-shooting-in-gastonia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20Gastonia%20deadly%20shooting%20071919_1563532584448.jpg_7533949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;on&#x20;Terra&#x20;Drive&#x20;in&#x20;Gastonia&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;early&#x20;Friday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;said&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot and killed overnight in Gastonia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-says-sore-throat-led-to-near-fatal-infection-that-left-her-with-hole-in-neck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/throat-infection-3-MDW-Features_1563532628386_7534308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman says 'sore throat' led to near-fatal infection that left her with hole in neck</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> 