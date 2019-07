- Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was found dead in east Charlotte.

Detectives are investigating in the 7100 block of Barrington Drive after Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. Police have not yet said how the victim died.

There have been two other homicides reported on Barrington Drive in Charlotte.

Derrick Chambers, 31, was found shot to death on April 6 in the 7200 block. Another man who was there with him was injured, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 17-year-old Diyondre Wilson was charged in the case.

In April 2018, a Charlotte mom was killed around 6:15 a.m. as she was on her way to work. This incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive. Four teens, ages 15, 16, 17 and 19 were charged after police say they robbed and then shot her outside her Barrington Dr. apartment. She later died at the hospital.

This is Charlotte's 66th homicide of the year. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.