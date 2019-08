Juan Lopez-Garcia, 17, was arrested for the murder of Sebastian Acosta-Bayona, 19. (CMPD)

- Police are investigating the Charlotte's fourth homicide of the week in east Charlotte.

Around 8:40 p.m. Sebastian Acosta-Bayona, 19, was found shot outside of an apartment in the Sharon Pointe complex on Amity Pointe Road just off of Sharon Amity Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD announced Saturday morning that Juan Lopez-Garcia, 17, has been charged with the murder of Acosta-Bayona.

BREAKING: I’ve arrived to Charlotte 70th homicide scene at the Sharon Pointe Apartments off Sharon Amity Road. @CMPD vehicles are lining the front of the complex and they’re as far in as I can see. I’ll be live on @FOX46News at 10. pic.twitter.com/Dxjyn9pcHn — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) August 10, 2019

This is the city's 70th homicide of the year. The 69th took place just before 9 pm. on Thursday Ventura Way Drive. That victim's family spoke to media Friday afternoon.

Just a day before that, a 16-year-old attempting to rob the 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard was shot and killed by a customer at the store. His accomplice in that armed robbery appeared in court on Friday.

Earlier that same Wednesday, a person was shot and killed in broad daylight on West Boulevard. Police say in that case, the victim and the suspect were known to each other.