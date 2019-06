PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. — A police department on the North Carolina coast is warning beach goers to be careful about what they take home after a resident placed a military ordnance in his yard.

In a Facebook post, Pine Knoll Shores Police say the person found the strange object on the beach and took it home to add to their flower garden. At some point the strange object began smoking.

The resident became concerned and took it to a fire station and determined to be a phosphorous military ordnance device.

"The object was brought to our fire department and was later found out to be some type of white phosphorous military ordnance," they wrote.

A U.S. Marine Corps unit came and safely disposed of the object. No one was injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.