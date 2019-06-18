< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police issue warning after military ordnance found at NC beach placed in garden addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-issue-warning-after-military-ordnance-found-at-nc-beach-placed-in-garden" addthis:title="Police issue warning after military ordnance found at NC beach placed in garden"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413416238.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413416238");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413416238-413417868"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Pine Knoll Shores Police Department/Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Credit: Pine Knoll Shores Police Department/Facebook</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413416238-413417868" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/pine%20knoll%20shores_1560901483745.jpg_7415644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" Posted Jun 18 2019 07:30PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 07:45PM EDT

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. — A police department on the North Carolina coast is warning beach goers to be careful about what they take home after a resident placed a military ordnance in his yard.

In a Facebook post, Pine Knoll Shores Police say the person found the strange object on the beach and took it home to add to their flower garden. href="https://www.facebook.com/1492410307656013/photos/a.1758153187748389/2586194544944245/?type=3&theater" target="_blank">Facebook post</a>, Pine Knoll Shores Police<strong> </strong>say the person found the strange object on the beach and took it home to add to their flower garden. At some point the strange object began smoking. </p> <p>The resident became concerned and took it to a fire station and determined to be a phosphorous military ordnance device.</p> <p>"The object was brought to our fire department and was later found out to be some type of white phosphorous military ordnance," they wrote.</p> <p>A U.S. Marine Corps unit came and safely disposed of the object. data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Another life cut short on Monday adds to the growing list of grim statistics for the Queen City. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte homicides continue to rise, increase in teen suspects</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another life cut short Monday adds to the growing list of grim statistics in the Queen City. </p><p>"It makes no sense," said Will Adams, whose 15-year-old son was killed from gun violence in 2008.</p><p>On Monday, Alysha Johnson, 17, was shot and killed in an attempted robbery. The suspects are aged 15, 16 and 17. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cleanup-continues-in-catawba-county-more-than-a-week-after-flooding" title="Cleanup continues in Catawba County more than a week after flooding" data-articleId="413389494" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The aide organization Samaritans Purse is helping homeowners get back on their feet after heavy rains and flooding caused widespread damage along the Catawba River." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cleanup continues in Catawba County more than a week after flooding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> Flooding recovery continues in Catawba County where emergency management says more than 500 homes sustained damage last week. Tuesday volunteers from Samaritans Purse were spread out throughout the county including in the town of Newton.</p><p>Volunteers from Samaritans Purse arrived along Shannonbrooke Drive on Sunday to help a homeowner who says there is no way he could afford cleanup on his own.</p><p>"Without them I don't know what I would do. I would be lost without them. I didn't know where to turn,” said Les Evans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charlotte-man-wins-big-on-5-lottery-ticket" title="Charlotte man wins big on $5 lottery ticket" data-articleId="413387588" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte man wins big on $5 lottery ticket</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Charlotte man says he "can't believe it" after he won the $200,000 prize on a $5 lottery ticket.</p><p>Almicar Bautista is thrilled after taking home the top prize from a Wheel of Fortune game. He bought the lucky lotto ticket at the 7-Eleven on Nations Ford Road in Charlotte. When he scratched the ticket in his car, he was shocked. </p><p>Bautista claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, taking home $141, 501 after taxes. Wheel of Fortune launched in May, with more than $13 million in prizes, including four top prizes of $200,000. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-homicides-continue-to-rise-increase-in-teen-suspects" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Charlotte_homicides_continue_to_rise__in_0_7415278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Charlotte homicides continue to rise, increase in teen suspects</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dance-to-prevent-decline-dementia-and-parkinsons" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Dancing_away_dementia_0_7414886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Dancing_away_dementia_0_7414886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Dancing_away_dementia_0_7414886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Dancing_away_dementia_0_7414886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Dancing_away_dementia_0_7414886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dance to Prevent Decline: Dementia and Parkinson's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cleanup-continues-in-catawba-county-more-than-a-week-after-flooding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Getting_Results__Flood_Recovery_on_Cataw_0_7414970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cleanup continues in Catawba County more than a week after flooding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-man-wins-big-on-5-lottery-ticket" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/wheel%20of%20fortune_NCEducationLottery_061819_1560893501640.jpg_7414969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charlotte man wins big on $5 lottery ticket</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-children-critically-injured-in-statesville-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/26/ambulance_1440612158640_124848_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 children critically injured in Statesville crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 