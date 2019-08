Photos of Demarcus Mack via Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Photos of Demarcus Mack via Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a wanted felon who has been arrested more than a dozen times in Mecklenburg County.

Demarcus Mack has been locked up 18 times for a variety of violent charges including assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. That was one of 16 charges he was arrested for on August 2, 2016, only to be released from jail seven months later.

His most recent charge in Mecklenburg County was on May 23 of this year for a gun violation. That time, Mack spent a total of three hours in jail.

CMPD has been targeting repeat offenders like Mack this year.

"I am going to be true to my word, I hope they are true to theirs, we are going to get the work done as partners," Chief Kerr Putney said during a press conference last month.

He was talking about the work between CMPD, the Magistrates Office and judges to keep repeat offenders off the street.

The District Attorney says the problem starts here at the Mecklenburg County courthouse where the state hasn't added new judges in a decade despite the rapid population growth and increased crime in the Charlotte area.

Police say if you have any information on Mack's whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.