Man accused of breaking into rehab centers, sexually assaulting patients

- A man is accused of breaking into two Charlotte area rehab centers and sexually assaulting patients.

Alphonzo Dawkins, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of second-degree sex offense and two counts of first-degree breaking and entering.

The first incident happened on August 31, at the Charlotte Health and Rehab Center on the 1700 block of Toddville Road. Police say a man was found in the victim's room and said he was a family member. He then ran away from the center, but a witness was able to get a description of the man and his vehicle.

The second assault happened on September 1, at the Brian Center Health and Rehab on the 5900 block of Redmann Road. The victim told investigators she was asleep when she was awoken by a man in her bed.

Investigators say evidence gathered led to naming Dawkins as a suspect. He is currently in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.