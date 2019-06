- A woman was attacked by a man at her home in east Charlotte, police say.

Neighbors living on Briarhill Road are still in shock after police say a man broke into the home and tried to sexually assault a woman Thursday morning.

"Nothing like this has even happened on this street."

A neighbor who didn't want to be on camera tells FOX 46 she has lived on this street for nearly four decades and she can't remember anything like this happening before.

"Breaking into homes that's normal, but as far as assaulting a woman inside her home-- no, that has never happened. I was shocked."

Investigators say two people were inside the home when the suspect broke in through the back door. They were able to fight off the suspect before he fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have reason to believe that this crime may be related to others that happened last month and there are similar factors in the cases.

No description of the suspect has been given. Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.