- A Gastonia man is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder after police said he robbed another man and shot him in the hand.

The shooting and armed robbery occurred at 1:11 a.m. Thursday, May 16 on West Harrison Avenue.

Police said the victim, Dequan Rashud McMiller, of Gastonia, reported that he was shot in the hand and his wallet was stolen. Gastonia Police were able to identify the suspect as Raymond Harry Smith, 20, of Gastonia. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm in the city.

No other information was immediately available.