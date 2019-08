- A man was shot and killed while driving overnight in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting occurred around 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the 8300 block of Classic Drive.

As officers got to the scene they located a man inside a crashed vehicle in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man, who has been identified as Kenny Ollemi, 53, was rushed to the hospital where he was soon pronounced dead by staff.

This homicide investigation remains open and active, police said. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.