Police: Man shot at southwest Charlotte bus stop
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for those responsible after a man was shot at a local southwest Charlotte bus stop Tuesday.
The incident happened at a bus stop located along South Tryon Street near Thornfield Road.
The man told officers he walked to a home off Thornfield Road before he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This case remains open and active.
MAN SHOT AT BUS STOP: Police say a man was shot at a bus stop on South Tryon St near Thornfield Rd. The man walked to this home off Thornfield and then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the shooter. pic.twitter.com/bovgMAdR4d— Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) May 1, 2018