Police: Man shot at southwest Charlotte bus stop

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: May 01 2018 11:45AM EDT

Updated: May 01 2018 11:50AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for those responsible after a man was shot at a local southwest Charlotte bus stop Tuesday. 

The incident happened at a bus stop located along South Tryon Street near Thornfield Road. 

The man told officers he walked to a home off Thornfield Road before he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

This case remains open and active. 

