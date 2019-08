A man was found shot to death inside a north Charlotte apartment on Thursday. (WJZY) A man was found shot to death inside a north Charlotte apartment on Thursday. (WJZY)

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after they say a man was shot and killed inside a northeast Charlotte apartment.

Officers were called about 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Ventura Way Drive. Inside they found 23-year-old Samuel Harrison Stitt with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The death marks the 69th homicide of 2019 in Charlotte.