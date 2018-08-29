Police: Man struck and killed by train in Gastonia

- A man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday morning in Gastonia, police said.

The accident happened at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, August 29 at Hancock Street and East Airline Avenue.

Witnesses told police that a man was walking northbound on Hancock Street and tried to walk cross the track, attempting to beat the westbound train.

Both witnesses stated that the railroad arms were already down at the time the man walked across the tracks. The man has been identified as Morgan Ray London, 57.

London was pronounced dead upon arrival to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.