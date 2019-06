- A man is facing multiple charges after police said he got into a fight with security staff at an uptown nightclub, crashed into a car in the parking lot, and started shooting at employees.

The incident happened at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at the Uptown Cabaret located at 108 E. Morehead Street.

According to police, the suspect was kicked out of the nightclub and got into a physical altercation with their security staff. Once the suspect got into his vehicle, he struck another car in the parking lot and started shooting at employees as he was driving off.

Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting, police said.

The suspect called 911 a short time later and said he had got into a car crash nearby in the 900 block of Tryon Street. He was found lying in some grass at the edge of a parking lot, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said charges are pending.