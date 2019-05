- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for those responsible after more than a dozen shots were fired outside an uptown bar overnight.

The shooting happened at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, May 16 outside Apostrophe Lounge located in the 1400 block of South Tryon Street.

At least two occupied vehicles were struck with gunfire, police said. Luckily, no one was hurt.

No one is in custody at this time.

