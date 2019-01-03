N.C. man posing as pastor used bibles to smuggle drugs into prison, deputies say

- A Laurinburg, N.C. man is facing multiple charges after he was posing as a pastor and using bibles to smuggle contraband into prison, according to the Scotland County Detective Division.

Investigators conducted an undercover operation within the Scotland County Detention Facility on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 following suspicions of a man smuggling illegal substances into the prison.

It was believed that a man, identified as James A. Morman III, 28, was posing as a pastor and using bibles to smuggle contraband and other substances into the facility, detectives said.

An entire sweep of the detention center was conducted on Dec. 31 and detectives said they found a number of items including two Suboxone Strips that were located within a bible.

Detectives said Morman and an inmate, identified as Bryson Brown, have been arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance within a prison or detention facility, felony delivery of a controlled substance to an inmate, controlled substance schedule III, and misdemeanor simple possession of schedule III.

This case remains open and ongoing.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.